Police searching for man who robbed Mt. Juliet pharmacy

Police in Mt. Juliet are asking for the public's help with identifying the man who robbed a pharmacy on Sunday.

The man used a hoodie to hide his face during the robbery at the CVS Pharmacy inside Target on Mt. Juliet Road around 6:15 p.m.

Police said the robber told employees he had a gun and ordered a worker to fill his bag with pills. He reportedly did not show anyone a weapon.

No one was injured during the incident. It's unclear how many pills the man was able to get away with.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 615-754-TIPS.

