THP identifies Clarksville man killed in crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the driver who was killed in a crash in Clarksville on Sunday.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on Dotsonville Road around 8:40 p.m.

According to the THP report, 30-year-old James Green lost control of his 1999 Pontiac Sun during a curve and hit a tree.

Police say the Clarksville man was wearing a seat belt.

