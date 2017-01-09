THP identifies Clarksville man killed in crash - WSMV Channel 4

THP identifies Clarksville man killed in crash

Posted: Updated:
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the driver who was killed in a crash in Clarksville on Sunday.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on Dotsonville Road around 8:40 p.m.

According to the THP report, 30-year-old James Green lost control of his 1999 Pontiac Sun during a curve and hit a tree.

Police say the Clarksville man was wearing a seat belt.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.