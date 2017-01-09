Trial continued for former Boy Scout leader accused of sexual abuse

The trial has been continued for a former West Meade Boy Scout leader accused of sexually abusing young boys.

One of the victims, who is now 17 years old, came forward last year and accused Darrell Fisher of sexually abusing him for years.

The victim told police he met 45-year-old Fisher through Boy Scouts when he was 11.

In January of last year, the victim testified that Fisher took him in after he got kicked out of his mother's home. He says Fisher became a father figure for him.

The alleged abuse happened over several years. The victim said he put up with it because he thought it was worth it.

The victim eventually outed Fisher to the other Boy Scout leaders after finding out there were other victims.

Six victims have now come forward, all accusing Fisher of abuse.

Fisher is charged with 20 counts, including rape, bribing witnesses and aggravated sexual battery.

In an April court hearing, a detective revealed what Fisher was recorded saying on a jail phone.

"He wants to pay them off to make it all go away. He said he wants one of the victims to die in a car wreck. It's a lot," said Detective Corey Wall with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Fisher has been behind bars since last January. He is being held on $10 million bond.

The trial is now tentatively scheduled to begin on March 27.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.