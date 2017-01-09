Police investigating break-in at south Nashville business - WSMV Channel 4

Police investigating break-in at south Nashville business

The burglary happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday. (WSMV) The burglary happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a burglary at a south Nashville business.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the suspect smashed through a glass door to get inside Uno Billiards.

The break-in happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday.

The burglar reportedly got away with several six-packs of beer.

