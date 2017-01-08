City leaders want to examine cold weather plan for homeless

We're seeing another night of sub-freezing temps for the mid-state.

Tonight, several warming centers are opening their doors to help people escape the bitter cold. We've learned many of these centers are over capacity.

The city has a plan in place for opening emergency shelters in the cold weather. However, some think that plan needs to be modified.

“We may have a bigger problem than we think,” said councilman at large, Jim Shulman.

Shulman the East Park Community Center holds 75 when run as an emergency heating center. But, this weekend it housed 150.

“Friday night we filled it up very quickly,” said Shulman. “I think what we have to do, is step back and look at whether we have enough space currently that we're offering. Or, whether we need to have bigger space.”

Shulman says the city's cold weather plan for opening emergency shelters kicks in when the temperature drops to 25 degrees.

“I'm thinking we should look at it kicking in at 32 degrees,” he said.

Shulman tells me, they will begin looking at the plan this week, to consider modifications.

Lindsey Krinks with Open Table, goes out into the metro area looking for homeless people, to help them get out of the cold.

“We’ve also got to say, what more can we do for our people who need the most?” said Krinks. “

She believes there needs to be more emergency warming centers.

“We’ve got to look at more sites,” she said. “The time to act is now. Things are only going to get worse if we don't act now."

