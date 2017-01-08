11-year-old dies in hunting accident in Cedar Hill - WSMV Channel 4

11-year-old dies in hunting accident in Cedar Hill

Robertson County officials won’t say what happened during a hunting accident on Sunday that left an 11-year-old Clarksville boy dead.

According to a 911 call, the boy was shot in the mid-section of his body by what is believed to be a 20-gauge shotgun.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. at the Three Feathers Hunting Preserve near Cedar Hill in northern Robertson County.

The preserve offers guided hunts of quail and other “pen-raised” game birds.

Smokey Barn News reports the boy was just a month away from celebrating his 12th birthday. They say he was in the back fields when a gun went off and a bullet struck him in the stomach. He later died from that injury.

