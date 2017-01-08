Masked gunman robs Family Dollar in Madison

Surveillance footage of the gunman who robbed a Family Dollar in Madison. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Detectives are working to identify the masked gunman who robbed a Family Dollar in Madison Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect entered the store on Gallatin Pike at 8:30 a.m. and demanded money. The cashier complied, and the gunman fled on foot.

The robber is described as a black man who is approximately 6 feet tall and 170 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. These calls can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

