Man shot in arm while sitting in East Nashville house

A man was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center emergency room after being shot in the arm at his friend’s house Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 600 block of Lenore Street in East Nashville around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was at his friend’s house watching television on the couch with his friend and her two kids. Then, shots were heard coming through the house’s front windows without warning.

The victim was shot in the right arm and transported to Vanderbilt ER. Police have not revealed his condition.

No one else in the house was injured.

Police are investigating.

