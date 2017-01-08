Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe in west Nashville

Police say a man with Alzheimer's disease who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe.

Eddie Sanford Jr. left his daughter’s home sometime after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Sanford was found safe at the Nashville West shopping center. He was taken back to his family.

Sanford was also reported missing last month but was found the next day in south Nashville.

Anyone with information on Sanford’s location is asked to call 615-862-8600.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.