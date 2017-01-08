Trigg County Sheriff's Office searching for fourth suspect in attempted burglary

The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office has identified the fourth suspect in an attempted burglary that occurred Wednesday in Cadiz, Ky.

TCSO has issued an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Marion Jacob Cook, of Hopkinsville, Ky., who is connected in the attempted burglary on Caledonia Road in Cadiz.

Cook is described as a black male, 5’8” tall and 190 pounds.

TCSO responded to a burglary in progress call Wednesday, where they found two male suspects. Officers immediately apprehended Dylan Butts at the scene. A second suspect ran off into the woods and later shot himself. He was identified as Michael Mosby. He is currently at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but his condition is unknown at this time.

TCSO later arrested a third suspect, Amy Mosby, in Hopkinsville.

Police are now searching for Cook, whom they believe to be the driver in the attempted burglary.

If you have any information on Cook’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the TCSO at 270-522-6014 or Trigg County Crime Stoppers at 270-522-INFO (4636).

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.