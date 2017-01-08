'Mama Ruth' Jackson, mother of Alan Jackson, dies at 86

Ruth Jackson, mother of country music star Alan Jackson, has died at the age of 86.

Known to family, friends and country music fans as “Mama Ruth,” Jackson died Saturday morning peacefully at her home in Newnan, Georgia.

Jackson served as the inspiration to much of her son’s music. His childhood memories of her played into many of his songs, including “Precious Memories,” which was originally created as a Mother’s Day gift to Ruth but was later released commercially as a collection of gospel hymns.

Alan Jackson’s song “Home” chronicles his parents’ early years as a couple as they built their house around an old tool shed. That would be Mama Ruth’s home for 70 years until she died.

Jackson leaves behind five children, 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Her husband Eugene passed away 17 years ago in 2000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.