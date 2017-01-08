House fire displaces Donelson family

A family of two is displaced following a house fire in Donelson early Sunday morning.

The fire started in the kitchen of a house on the 2300 block of Modena Drive around 5 a.m.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one side of the house, but the damage to the home is severe enough for it to be uninhabitable.

The husband, wife and two dogs living there are displaced, but they say they have family in the area with whom they can stay.

Fire officials are confident the fire originated from an electrical source.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.