House fire on Lemuel Road puts man in critical condition

The scene of an early-morning house fire on Lemuel Road. (Source: WSMV)

A man is in critical but stable condition after trying to put out a fire at his family’s home near Talbot’s Corner early Sunday morning.

The house fire on Lemuel Road was called in around 3 a.m.

The fire started in one of the daughters’ rooms and was contained to the inside of the home.

The father of the family went back inside to put out the fire. After, he was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition with smoke inhalation.

He, his wife and two daughters are displaced.

Officials have not stated what caused the fire.

