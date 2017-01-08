4WARN Weather: Warmer temperatures to end 90 hours of freezing conditions

Temperatures will climb into the upper 20s this afternoon after Nashville’s coldest start in two years.

Black ice will remain on many secondary roads through today and into Monday. On Monday afternoon, the temperature will climb into the middle 40s. That’ll end the string of 90-plus consecutive hours of freezing conditions.

Much warmer air will take over by Tuesday and linger into next weekend, as rain returns to the Mid State.

Read more about the warm-up and when rain is most likely through this week in today’s 4WARN Weather Blog.

