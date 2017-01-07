Concert benefits brothers impacted by Gatlinburg wildfires

This is a benefit show to help raise money for Branson, Wesley, and Jared Summers.

Live music brought together dozens wanting to help a family impacted by the Gatlinburg wildfires.

While on vacation with their parents over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Summers brothers ran through flames of the Gatlinburg wildfires to escape. Their parents died in the fires.

Eight bands performed at Rocketown on Saturday night.

All three brothers, who live in Nashville, underwent treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. They've since been treated and released.

Tonight's show will help raise money for the brother's medical bills and other expenses.

Daniel Waggoner organized the benefit. He said, “It was just a bad situation. It was devastating, and why would you not want to do something to help these guys?”

Waggoner says they raised more than $1,000 at Saturday night’s benefit.

