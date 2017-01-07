Metro Transit riders say heating system broken in waiting areas

Tonight, Channel 4 heard several complaints from Metro Transit riders, about the lack of heat inside the waiting areas of the Music City Central transit facility.

People waiting at the facility were forced to stay bundled up. According to some passengers, the facility has had no heat for the past few days.

Christopher Gibson says the timing they say couldn't be worse. “The coldest days of the year, it always seems to happen then, when (the heat) cuts out, and (Nashville MTA) drags their feet to get it fixed," he said.

Nashville MTA officials say the heat is working in both long-term waiting areas. However, the amount traffic going in and out is causing the heat to escape.

We're told maintenance crews looked at the heating system, to confirm it is working.

