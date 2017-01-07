Several slick spots remain on secondary roads

Secondary roads are still seeing several areas of ice.

Tonight's sub-freezing temps could really have an impact on the roads, especially after sunset.

There's several cleared roads that got plenty of sunlight -- coupled with the salt, and brine.

However, Tennessee Highway Patrol reports some isolated slick spots. Secondary roads are still seeing several areas of ice.

TDOT says crews are treating icy patches as needed, but that most TDOT routes are looking good.

THP says drivers really need to slow down tonight if they're out on the roads, in case any of these spots re-freeze.

Drivers need to be able to react to any conditions they might encounter.

