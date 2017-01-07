Family displaced after Mt. Juliet house fire

Mt. Juliet officials are investigating a house fire that started in the garage and spread to the roof, causing significant damage and displacing one family.

Just after 12:30 Saturday afternoon, crews were called out to the 400 block of Parrish Hill where the first units to arrive found significant fire in the garage and the first floor.

No one was inside the house when it caught fire, but a husband and wife are now displaced. Officials did not say whether any children lived there, but crews reported seeing a cat leave the premises during the fire.

The garage became fully involved in the fire, which then rose through the roof and bonus room.

Crews had the fire under control around 1:25 p.m. after severing electricity, gas and other utilities.

On-scene at the Parrish Hill structure fire. Roadway remains blocked while crews work. Fire Chief will be providing a statement. pic.twitter.com/02T4Yqs4Ps — Lt. Tyler Chandler (@TylerJChandler) January 7, 2017

Chief Jamie Luffman of the City of Mt. Juliet Fire Department said the home is no longer livable, but the family will be able to salvage some items from the house.

Initial reports described flammable liquids, like gasoline cans for lawn mowers, in the garage.

Officials say it’s too early to say what exactly caused the fire. However, Chief Luffman did note the importance of checking HVAC systems and space heaters annually. These units need to be cleaned and tested to ensure they don’t become a fire hazard. He also urged the public not to use extension cords with these heaters.

The fire department is investigating the source of the fire.

