4WARN Weather: Bitter cold lingers through weekend, warm-up to follow

Secondary roads this morning continue to be a major problem in spots; however, interstates are fine for travel.

Temperatures will only climb into the low- to mid-20s this afternoon, so roads will only improve slightly despite lots of sunshine.

Bitter cold is set again for tonight with lows in the single digits and low teens.

The arctic air will linger through Monday morning, so please make sure you dress in layers. You should also have blankets and extra clothing in the car in case you break down.

Without question, keep your pets indoors until midday Monday. After that point, a big warm-up starts.

Get more details in our new post on the 4WARN Weather Blog.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.