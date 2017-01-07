Williamson County Sheriff's Office uses Nextdoor to communicate with residents

WILLIAMSON CO, TN (WSMV)- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office joined the social network Nextdoor to communicate with residents.

Nextdoor is a private social network, where neighbors can communicate with each other. The website can only be accessed by members who have verified their address in the neighborhood, so users know they are communicating with real neighbors.

The office said they will use the network to send alerts and messages to neighborhoods. The alerts will send information on traffic, wrecks, road closures, criminal activity and any neighborhood emergency or public safety issue.

Residents can also report information to and communicate with the sheriff's office.

"The sheriff's office wants to be as responsive as we can be to get the info to our citizens that we serve to make sure that they stay safe and get the information that they need," said WCSO Crime Prevention Captain Mark Wainwright.

Wainwright said Nextdoor will help to communicate important information to residents, but it will also be beneficial for the sheriff's office. Residents can communicate with the office through the network, and report any criminal activity to them.

To sign up for alerts, visit Nextdoor.com.

