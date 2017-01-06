Robert Arnold's cousin fired from Rutherford sheriff's office

Sheriff Robert Arnold's name has been removed from the sign for his department. (WSMV)

Sheriff Robert Arnold’s cousin has been fired from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy James Vanderveer was terminated Wednesday after wrecking his patrol car last month.

James Vanderveer is Arnold’s cousin and the son of John Vanderveer, Arnold’s partner in the JailCigs business that led to his indictment.

Arnold had kept his cousin on the payroll despite a number of disciplinary issues. A lawsuit had been filed over James Vanderveer pepper-spraying a handcuffed inmate.

“I don’t believe in favoritism. I believe in fair and equitable treatment. I think we’re all held to the same standard, and that’s the way it should be,” said Chief Keith Lowery with the sheriff’s office.

James Vanderveer was also one of the deputies who responded to the sheriff’s house on Labor Day to check on a domestic incident involving the sheriff and his wife. No reports were ever filed.

Lowery has fired Joe Russell, the indicted chief administrative deputy, and suspended Major Terry McBurney, who was indicted for lying about his citizenship.

