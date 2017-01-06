Woman accused of stealing from Franklin senior facilities

Police say the woman stole from four residents at two senior care facilities. (Source: Franklin PD)

Police in Franklin are looking for a woman accused of stealing from residents’ rooms at two senior care facilities.

On Monday, police said the woman disguised herself while knocking on doors. If an elderly resident answered, the thief pretended to be a worker to get into the room.

Police said the woman stole from four different victims. She got away with cash, credit cards and prescription drugs.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

