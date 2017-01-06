Funeral held for TDOT worker killed along I-40 - WSMV Channel 4

Funeral held for TDOT worker killed along I-40

Posted: Updated:
TDOT workers lined the streets to honor the family of James "J.R." Rogers. (WSMV) TDOT workers lined the streets to honor the family of James "J.R." Rogers. (WSMV)
PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) -

A funeral was held Friday for the Tennessee Department of Transportation worker who was struck and killed on Interstate 40 on Christmas Eve.

James “J.R.” Rogers was only 30 years old. Friends said he was a man who lived to help people.

Rogers’ TDOT vehicle was decorated with a wreath and black ribbon outside his funeral in Pleasant View.

After the funeral, TDOT workers lined the streets in honor of Rogers’ family as they drove to a private cemetery.

Metro police said Rogers was changing a tire on the shoulder of I-40 on Christmas Eve when he was hit by a car.

After a stay at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Rogers died, leaving behind his girlfriend and his 5-year-old son.

Co-workers called Rogers an ideal employee who died doing what he loved most, helping people.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.