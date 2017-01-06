Funeral held for TDOT worker killed along I-40

TDOT workers lined the streets to honor the family of James "J.R." Rogers. (WSMV)

A funeral was held Friday for the Tennessee Department of Transportation worker who was struck and killed on Interstate 40 on Christmas Eve.

James “J.R.” Rogers was only 30 years old. Friends said he was a man who lived to help people.

Rogers’ TDOT vehicle was decorated with a wreath and black ribbon outside his funeral in Pleasant View.

After the funeral, TDOT workers lined the streets in honor of Rogers’ family as they drove to a private cemetery.

Metro police said Rogers was changing a tire on the shoulder of I-40 on Christmas Eve when he was hit by a car.

After a stay at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Rogers died, leaving behind his girlfriend and his 5-year-old son.

Co-workers called Rogers an ideal employee who died doing what he loved most, helping people.

