Two suspects sought in Clarksville kidnapping

Anthony Atkins is wanted in the kidnapping. Police are also searching for an unknown black male. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused in a Clarksville kidnapping.

Authorities said the incident happened in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Drive on Wednesday night.

The victim said an unknown black male held her at gunpoint while her boyfriend, 28-year-old Anthony Atkins, bound her hands with a cord.

The two men then forced her into a car and gunpoint and drove her to a residence on Hadley Drive, were Atkins dropped off the other male suspect.

The victim said Atkins then drove to a service road near Ringgold Creek and instructed her to get out of the car. After she exited the vehicle, Atkins allegedly fired a shot into the ground near her feet. He then placed the gun muzzle to her face, causing a burn mark.

The victim said Atkins forced her back into the car. He then held her at gunpoint as he drove around and threatened to torture her before he killed her.

When they returned to her residence, the victim was able to escape and get help.

Warrants have been issued charging Atkins with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Atkins is 6’ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. The unknown accomplice is described as a black male with a goatee and jaw bone beard. He was wearing a red hoodie at the time. Both men were last seen driving a small silver Honda with a missing front hub cap.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call investigator William Wall at 931-648-0611, ext. 13415, or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

