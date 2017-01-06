BNA increases security after deadly shooting at FL airport

Officials at Nashville International Airport are taking extra security measures after a deadly shooting at a Florida airport on Friday.

At least five people were killed and eight others injured when a gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Click here to read more.

Officials at BNA say they have moved additional patrol units to the terminal to inspect baggage claim and ground transportation levels. They have also added extra patrol vehicles to areas in front of the airport on several levels.

The airport is coordinating directly with the FBI and TSA. Rapid response teams have also been alerted.

Officials said explosive technicians and K-9 teams are already at the airport and are performing their normal functions.

Travelers said they were glad to see the extra security.

“That actually does make me feel better. It makes me feel law enforcement has our back and is looking out for us,” Jason Webb said.

Click here to read the TSA guidelines for carrying firearms and ammunition.

Armed officers on guard at the Nashville Airport, some with dogs. Three flights on the board scheduled to Ft. Lauderdale this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/mlevDsJsvQ — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) January 6, 2017

