Minority Leader Fitzhugh taking 'serious look' at gov's race

Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley (Source: TN.gov) Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley (Source: TN.gov)

By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - State House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh says he is taking a "serious look" at becoming a candidate to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam in 2018.

The Ripley Democrat told reporters in Jackson this week that he'd prefer to wait until after the upcoming legislative session to decide whether to join the race but that pending decisions by other potential candidates may shorten that timeline.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean has said he will decide whether to mount a Democratic bid during the first quarter of the year, and Republican state Sen. Mark Green this week became the first candidate to file paperwork allowing him to raise and spend money on his campaign.

Fitzhugh has served in the state House since 1995 and as minority leader since 2010.

