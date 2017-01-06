Woman located after telling friend she was sick in woods

Authorities in Murfreesboro say a woman who called a friend to say she was sick in the woods has been located.

Dispatchers pinged the woman’s cell phone near Dollar General at Joe B. Jackson Parkway and Manchester Pike. They sent up a drone to search for her.

The woman later showed up in town.

Channel 4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

