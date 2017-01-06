Officers work hundreds of accidents after snowfall

A train crashed into a car on the tracks at the Post Road crossing near Harding Pike. (WSMV)

Police officers worked hundreds of accidents on Friday as snow moved into Middle Tennessee.

No one was injured in a crash involving a train near the intersection of Post Road and Old Harding Pike in Belle Meade.

The conductor of the CSX train said he and the other engineer saw the car on the track when they turned the corner and put on the emergency brakes about a half-mile down the road. They witnessed the occupants of the car jumping from the car.

The accident wasn’t weather related, according to the driver. The driver told police his car was blocked by a car in front of him at the red light and a car directly behind him. When he saw the train coming, he and the other people jumped out.

“We started seeing them get out and run away and we realized they were stuck, so we put the train in emergency and that’s just how long it took to stop after we applied the brakes,” said Eric Hendley, the engineer on the train. “We are just glad everybody got out of the car and it didn’t hurt anyone.”

The train was carrying 10 tons of mixed freight, nothing hazardous. It was coming from West Tennessee.

TDOT officials said interstates and state routes are beginning to clear and crews will continue to work through rush hour Friday evening.

Whatever snow is left on the road will likely freeze overnight due to extremely cold temperatures. Drivers are asked to be cautious and look out for black ice if they must be on the roads.

TDOT crews will treat the roads on Saturday as needed.

Murfreesboro police said it was working 53 accidents around 9 a.m. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office added they worked more than 70 wrecks between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Metro Police worked 308 non-injury crashes between 7 and 10:30 a.m. on Friday during the heaviest of the snowfall. Police said most of the crashes had been cleared in time for the evening commute.

One person died after a medical emergency caused a vehicle to crash into a building on Murfreesboro Pike in the Antioch area.

There were also multiple school buses that slid off the roads in Nashville during the morning hours before the system announced it would be dismissing classes early.

Franklin police there were 32 crashes, including four with injuries, within city limits. There were many more across Williamson County.

At 11 a.m., the following roads in Wilson County were reported with either closures or issues:

Lebanon

Multiple crashes city-wide. Any roadways that involve hills/difficult terrain or slopes.

Hickory Ridge is iced over/dangerous

Mount Juliet

Multiple crashes city-wide. Any roadways that involve hills/difficult terrain or slopes.

Curd Road closed between Golden Bear Gateway and Lebanon Road.

Pleasant Grove Road closing/dangerous

Devonshire Drive closing/dangerous

North Green Hill Road is iced over/Dangerous

Mount Juliet police reported all roads had been salted and reopened by 12:30 p.m.

Smyrna police also reported hazardous road conditions there.

