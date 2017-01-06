Metro Schools defend decision to open on Friday

A Metro Nashville Public Schools bus slid off the roadway because of hazardous conditions just hours after the school system defended its decision to open schools on Friday.

About 11:45 a.m., the Nashville Fire Department responded to an accident involving a school bus in south Nashville.

The bus appeared to slide off the road near the intersection of Humber Drive and Torbay Drive, just south of Harding Place near TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center.

There were no reported injuries at the time of the crash.

During a press conference at 10 a.m., the school system defended its decision to send students to school on Friday.

At the press conference, the district's Chief Operating Officer Chris Henson cited a forecast that called for the chance of snow to be further to the south of Davidson County.

"We made the best decisions that we could with the information we had at the time the decision needed to be made," he said.

Henson said that they try to make the decision by 5 a.m. since many of their bus drivers begin their routes at 5:30. He said by the time the conditions declined some students were already at school and several buses were already out on the roads.

"It's not something that can be unwound immediately," said Henson.

Later in the morning, district officials decided to release students early. That decision is also coming under scrutiny. Many parents wanted to know why the district put students back out on the roads during the possible peak of dangerous conditions.

"We don't think that the road conditions are going to improve and so we feel like the best decision was to get students home as quickly as we could in an organized fashion and again providing parents ample time to be made aware," said Henson.

The district did apologize, promising to use Friday as a learning experience and to make any necessary changes going forward.

"Again we want to acknowledge that this morning's events have been disruptive and concerning for everyone and we share those concerns," said Henson.

Channel 4 asked Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph if he will get involved in the decision to close schools in the future.

“No, I think our process is strong,” Joseph said. “We made a good decision today.”

Joseph later issued a statement saying in part:

These decisions are never easy. In retrospect, we could have started school late to give us more time to assess the situation. Using a two-hour delay is something we will certainly do in the future if this same situation occurs. For today, absences will be excused for any families who chose to keep their students at home. As a reminder, athletic events for Saturday have been canceled as well.

Channel 4 asked Metro Schools for a copy of its standard operating procedure in inclement weather.

According to the procedure, “The director of transportation will notify the director of schools that weather conditions exist which will prohibit the normal dismissal of school. The director of communications will communicate the director of school’s decision to local media sources.”

Friday, Henson said otherwise.

“The ultimate decision is through the transportation department, and as COO, that department reports up through me,” he said.

Channel 4 called Metro Schools to clarify. A spokesperson said they are “in the middle of updating procedure” and that traditionally the “director of schools does make the final decision.”

In addition to Davidson County, schools in Cheatham, Montgomery, Wilson, Sumner and Robertson counties announced early closures because of the weather after students arrived at school.

In Cheatham County, bus drivers had begun picking up students went the decision was made to close schools.

Bus drivers were asked to turn around and take students back home.

Cheatham County Schools issued the following statement on Friday:

Unfortunately, there are times when forecasts are uncertain until weather fronts unfold. This morning was one of those times. The weather front, which was forecast to remain south of Cheatham County, took a swift turn north after 6 a.m. when buses were already on the roads. Bus drivers were directed to turn around and deliver students to their homes. Drivers reported names of students whose parents were not home. Our transportation department then called parents to notify them of the situation and to determine where students should be delivered safely or taken to daycares in the school district. Decisions made on uncertain weather forecasts are done with the safety of students at the forefront. The transportation department has been in constant communication with bus drivers to ensure all students are safe, which is the district’s top priority. As of 8:30 a.m., all students have been accounted for and are safe.

In Montgomery County, schools will be dismissing one hour early.

The school system said in a release that schools would remain open and if students on buses could not be safely delivered home, those students would be returned to the school and parents would be notified.

This allows time for the city and state street and highway departments to clear roads, and helps us avoid delivering students home at dark. Please work with us as transportation may be slower since the whole community is dealing with this unexpected snowfall and our buses may be running at a slower pace. Schools will remain open to receive students if the bus cannot deliver children to their stops. Parents will be contacted by the school if their child is taken to a school. Buses may not be able to follow the inclement weather routes if a road is not passable.

