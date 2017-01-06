Winter Weather Advisory issued for Middle Tennessee through evening

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today from 6 a.m. until midnight for many counties in the central and southern regions of Middle Tennessee.

Those counties include: Lewis County, Williamson County, Warren County, Coffee County, Cannon County, Marshall County, White County, Wayne County, Grundy County, Perry County, Cumberland County, Hickman County, Giles County, Van Buren County, Rutherford County, Bedford County, Lawrence County, De Kalb County, Maury County, Lincoln County, Moore County, Hardin County, Putnam County, Jackson County, Fentress County, Smith County, Cheatham County, Wilson County, Overton County, Houston County, Dickson County, Pickett County, Davidson County, Humphreys County and Franklin County.

There is a separate Winter Weather Advisory from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for Carroll County, Decatur County, Madison County and Benton County.

Two rounds of snow are possible today and continuing through tonight. Accumulations of 1/2 to 2 inches are possible, with potentially higher amounts across the plateau.

A cold weekend is in store with lows in the teens. Highs are expected to be in the upper 20s on Saturday and mid 30s on Sunday.

Channel 4 reached out to counties across the Midstate for updates on snowfall totals and road conditions. Scroll down for a county-by-county breakdown.

Benton County - Officials said they received an inch or less of snow. About 10 accidents reported.

Clay County - About a half-inch of snow with more at higher elevations. A couple of accidents have been reported on back roads. No roads are closed.

Cumberland County - Two inches of snow. Several wrecks have been reported, including one that blocked I-40 at one point.

Henry County - Less than an inch of snow. Two or three wrecks have been reported with no road closures.

Houston County - A dusting of snow. A couple of wrecks reported, but nothing major. No road closures.

Montgomery County - About one-tenth of an inch of snow. Several minor accidents were reported with no roads closed.

Pickett County - Less than an inch of snow. No wrecks or road closures reported.

Robertson County - A “good” dusting of snow. Officials did not have an exact number of crashes, but said THP is handling all crashes.

Allen County, KY - About an inch of snow. Two wrecks have been reported, but there are no road closures.

Clinton County, KY - A couple of non-injury accidents were reported. No roads closed but schools are closed. No snowfall totals.

Logan County, KY - Dusting of snow. Six accidents were reported between Thursday night and Friday morning. Schools were closed but no roads were closed.

Simpson County, KY - Less than an inch of snow. One or two accidents were reported. No roads closed but side streets are still snowy.

Todd County, KY - Dusting of snow. There were a couple of minor accidents and no roads are closed.

Trigg County, KY - Three wrecks reported, but nothing major. No estimates on snowfall totals.

