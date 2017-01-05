Outreach group canvasses streets, looking for homeless

With what little they have packed in garbage bags and backpacks, a tight-knit homeless community packed into a gray van Thursday night.

They know at least for one night, they’ll have a warm place to stay.

The city has opened the East Park Community Center for shelter. It will be open through the weekend.

“When the temperature drops it's horrible,” Steven Martinez said.

It's something Martinez and his friends go through every year.

“I don't want to be out here and I am sure none of these other people want to be out here either. It's hard. It's extremely hard,” Santos Aguirre said.

Open Table Nashville, a homeless outreach organization, sent five crews out on the streets Thursday, on the lookout for those without a home.

The crews offer rides for those who want to stay at the shelter, and blankets and propane tanks for those who do not.

“These are folks who have maybe spent a lot of times in institutions and that environment doesn't work for them. They need something smaller and more flexible,” said Lindsey Krinks with Open Table.

Numbers show, never before has there been so many people living on the streets in Nashville.

“I’m at a rough spot in my life. I've lost everyone,” Matthew Hogue said.

“We have a lot of work to do in Nashville and it's going to take all of us coming together. We've got the immediate stuff tonight, trying to save lives, but we've also got the long term,” Krinks said.

The state just released an action plan with a goal to end all homelessness by 2025.

Those who are living it say it takes the effort of everyone, not just government. They say the first step is to simply give them a chance.

“They give us a bad name - drug addicts, drunks, but you know a lot of us are just trying to survive day to day,” Heather Ames said.

