12 tips to stay safe and warm in cold

With temperatures dropping in the teens for the first time in months, it's time to get ready for a cold weekend.

Here are a dozen ways to stay safe and warm in this dangerous cold.

1. Assemble a car emergency kit, including a scraper, de-icer, jumper cables, blanket and water. De-icers work well on windshields, doors and locks. You'll learn the state of your car battery quickly in the cold, so keep jumper cables in the trunk. Self-starting jumper cables are available for under $100 at your local auto parts store. Pack a blanket in case you're stranded on the side of the road. Lay it on the windshield overnight, and you won't have to deal with a frozen one in the morning.

2. Watch Out for Antifreeze. People often use it on sidewalks to melt ice and snow, but it's deadly to pets and dangerous to children.

3. Keep your thermostat at a consistent temperature. The same temperature day and night will keep your pipes from freezing and bursting.

4. If you'll be away for an extended period of time, don't lower the heat below 55 degrees.

5. Remember the Three-Feet Rule. Keep space heaters three feet from anything flammable, such as clothes, rugs, bedding and curtains. Place it on a hard, non-flammable, stable surface and remember to turn it off completely before leaving the house. Set a reminder on your phone, if you fear you'll forget.

6. Don't warm up your car and leave it unattended for thieves to swipe.

7. First thing in the morning, knock on your car hood before you start the engine. Animals are smart. They know where to sleep and stay warm.

8. Limit dog walks to 10 minutes.

9. Watch for hypothermia. When your body temperatures drops, it can affect the brain; you may not know it's happening.

Hypothermia can set in fast if you're chilled from rain, sweat or if your kids get wet while playing in the snow.

10. Keep your core warm and your toes toasty. Wear extra layers under your coat.

11. Eat foods with extra healthy fats during the winter. Experts say it will help rev up your metabolism, which in turn heats the body. Soups, spicy foods, hot coffee and teas will also help fend off the chill.

12. Limit alcohol. It decreases your core temperature. Studies show alcohol also reverses some reflexes that control body temperature, especially your ability to shiver. It can also make you sweat even when it is cold, which can lower core temperature even more.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.