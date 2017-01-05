Blake Shelton to launch new bar in downtown Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Blake Shelton to launch new bar in downtown Nashville

Artist's renderings of the new bar were unveiled Thursday morning. (WSMV) Artist's renderings of the new bar were unveiled Thursday morning. (WSMV)
Country music star Blake Shelton is spearheading a new honky-tonk in downtown Nashville.

Shelton is teaming up with Ryman Hospitality to open the bar Ole Red, named for one of his early hits.

The bar at 3000 Broadway is expected to cost $20 million and is set to open in early 2018.

