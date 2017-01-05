Suspect in New Year's Eve gas station robbery jailed in previous hold-up

Metro police have identified the man accused of robbing a Circle K near Belmont University on New Year’s Eve.

Police said Walter Welch, 51, is being held in the Metro Jail after being arrested on New Year’s Day in connection with another robbery last October.

Welch has previous convictions for aggravated burglary, felon in possession of a weapon, theft and drug possession.

Police said Welch entered the Circle K store at 2001 Belmont Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 31. He brought beer to the counter and asked for a pack of cigarettes while holding a gun. When a customer entered, he took the items and ran away.

Welch is being held on a $102,000 bond in the October robbery. Police said he will be charged in the Circle K robbery later Thursday night.

