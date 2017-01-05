Southwest to offer daily flight from Nashville to Minneapolis - WSMV Channel 4

Southwest to offer daily nonstop flight from Nashville to Minneapolis

Posted: Updated:
Nashville International Airport (WSMV file photo) Nashville International Airport (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Southwest Airlines is going to start offering a daily nonstop flight from Nashville to Minneapolis.

The airline is also adding additional flights to Dallas, San Antonio and St. Louis.

Southwest Airlines is also adding a fifth nonstop flight from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale on Saturdays.

Tickets for all of thesse new flights will begin June 4.

“Nashville business travelers have been asking for more convenient flight times to and from Minneapolis. We are thrilled Southwest Airlines has once again delivered,” said Tommy Lewis, chair of the Nashville Air Service Coalition and senior vice president of Change Healthcare, in a news release. “There is considerable connective tissue between Minneapolis and Nashville in the healthcare industry. It is essential to have convenient and affordable air service connecting leading healthcare regions.”

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Southwest to offer daily nonstop flight from Nashville to MinneapolisMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.