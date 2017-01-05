Southwest to offer daily nonstop flight from Nashville to Minneapolis

Southwest Airlines is going to start offering a daily nonstop flight from Nashville to Minneapolis.

The airline is also adding additional flights to Dallas, San Antonio and St. Louis.

Southwest Airlines is also adding a fifth nonstop flight from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale on Saturdays.

Tickets for all of thesse new flights will begin June 4.

“Nashville business travelers have been asking for more convenient flight times to and from Minneapolis. We are thrilled Southwest Airlines has once again delivered,” said Tommy Lewis, chair of the Nashville Air Service Coalition and senior vice president of Change Healthcare, in a news release. “There is considerable connective tissue between Minneapolis and Nashville in the healthcare industry. It is essential to have convenient and affordable air service connecting leading healthcare regions.”

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.