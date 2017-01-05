Teen considered to be armed and dangerous wanted in Lebanon

Police in Lebanon are asking for help finding a wanted teen.

Tawon Shaw, 18, is wanted for multiple incidents of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Shaw is 5'6" and weighs 170 pounds.

Police say Shaw is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.