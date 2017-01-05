Man wanted in Clarksville on parole violation - WSMV Channel 4

Man wanted in Clarksville on parole violation

Posted: Updated:
Shon Allen McAleer (Source: Clarksville PD) Shon Allen McAleer (Source: Clarksville PD)

Police in Clarksville are asking for help finding a man who is wanted for a parole violation.

Shon Allen McAleer, 48, is serving a 50-year sentence for armed robbery. He was allowed to serve most of his time on parole instead of jail.

McAleer was last seen on Oct. 21. If you see him, call 911 and do not attempt to approach him because he could be armed.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call call Detective Tanner Pew at 931-648-0656, ext. 5365, or the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 931-645-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.