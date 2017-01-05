Man wanted in Clarksville on parole violation

Police in Clarksville are asking for help finding a man who is wanted for a parole violation.

Shon Allen McAleer, 48, is serving a 50-year sentence for armed robbery. He was allowed to serve most of his time on parole instead of jail.

McAleer was last seen on Oct. 21. If you see him, call 911 and do not attempt to approach him because he could be armed.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call call Detective Tanner Pew at 931-648-0656, ext. 5365, or the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 931-645-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.