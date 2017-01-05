Haslam seeks elusive 'comfort level' on road funding plan

Jason Autry is one of three men charged in connection with the kidnapping, rape and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo. We now know the state has granted him federal immunity.More >>
Jason Autry is one of three men charged in connection with the kidnapping, rape and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo. We now know the state has granted him federal immunity.More >>
The big day is fast approaching. We're just weeks from the solar eclipse that's expected to bring huge crowds to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.More >>
The big day is fast approaching. We're just weeks from the solar eclipse that's expected to bring huge crowds to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.More >>
It's been nearly a week since a 9-year-old boy drowned in Shelbyville. Since that tragic day, a homeless man claimed he pulled Dreyton Sims' older brother from the Duck River. But Shelbyville police said Monday that his story doesn't match up with witnesses told them.More >>
It's been nearly a week since a 9-year-old boy drowned in Shelbyville. Since that tragic day, a homeless man claimed he pulled Dreyton Sims' older brother from the Duck River. But Shelbyville police said Monday that his story doesn't match up with witnesses told them.More >>
For years, Nashvillians have made the 40-mile drive north to visit Thomas’ Drug Store in the town of Cross Plains, but most aren’t going to get a prescription filled.More >>
For years, Nashvillians have made the 40-mile drive north to visit Thomas’ Drug Store in the town of Cross Plains, but most aren’t going to get a prescription filled.More >>
Police are investigating a reported shooting in the parking lot of Walmart in La Vergne.More >>
Police are investigating a reported shooting in the parking lot of Walmart in La Vergne.More >>
Officials in Murfreesboro are investigating a fire that happened at the Blackman Middle School wrestling building.More >>
Officials in Murfreesboro are investigating a fire that happened at the Blackman Middle School wrestling building.More >>
Police have arrested the driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway on Saturday morning.More >>
Police have arrested the driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway on Saturday morning.More >>
The two cyclists at the center of a hit-and-run on the Natchez Trace Parkway are hoping their experience can protect other bicycle riders and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.More >>
The two cyclists at the center of a hit-and-run on the Natchez Trace Parkway are hoping their experience can protect other bicycle riders and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.More >>
School systems across the state are challenged with a bus driver shortage. They must recruit drivers who are looking for this kind of part-time work. Some schools are having to leave routes uncovered because of the driver shortage.More >>
School systems across the state are challenged with a bus driver shortage. They must recruit drivers who are looking for this kind of part-time work. Some schools are having to leave routes uncovered because of the driver shortage.More >>
Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.More >>
Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.More >>