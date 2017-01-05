Duck hunter treated for hypothermia in Henry County

A duck hunter was treated for hypothermia after he and some friends ran into trouble in Henry County.

According to The Paris Post-Intelligencer, the man volunteered to swim out to their boat that had drifted away from shore.

Before he reached it, he was overcome by the frigid water and had to grab onto a tree.

His friends called for help, and rescuers were able to save the man from the frigid waters.

