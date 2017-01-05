Elephant Sanctuary mourning loss of 2 elephants

Two elephants who were being kept at the sanctuary in Hohenwald have died.

Three elephants went to the facility about a year ago when the Nashville Zoo decided to revamp its enclosure.

Rosie, 46, has died from chronic health issues after falling about a week ago. She wasn't able to stand back up on her own.

Her care staff and vets decided it was best to humanely euthanize Rosie because of her poor quality of health. She died on Saturday.

In an unrelated incident, 36-year-old Hadari died unexpectedly on Monday.

Staff members say Hadari did not show any visible signs of distress or injury. They believe she died from cardiac arrest.

The Elephant Sanctuary published this statement, in part:

Rosie and Hadari were loved by all and their absence is deeply felt. We will continue to honor and celebrate their remarkable lives and the impact they had on the entire Sanctuary family, elephants and staff alike.

