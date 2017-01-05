GOP donor Andy Miller announces move to Kansas

A prominent GOP donor mired in at least two pending lawsuits announced he'll be moving to Kansas, according to his public Facebook page.

Andy Miller, Jr., has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to tea party candidates and Republican lawmakers, including former state Rep. Jeremy Durham (R-Franklin).

Durham was expelled from the House of Representatives in September following an Attorney General's report that accused him of sexually harassing 22 women.

In a Facebook post dated January 1, Miller announced he'll be moving to Coldwater, Kansas.

Miller purchased approximately 1,000 acres of property in Comanche County, Kansas, in January 2013, according to records with the Comanche County Assessor's Office.

The property records also list a Nashville address tied to Miller.

Several Facebook friends commented on the post, expressing surprise.

Miller replied by saying he hasn't moved yet, but "will be out there more than here."

Miller is currently the subject of a lawsuit filed in Davidson County Chancery Court.

The complaint, filed in April 2015 by three former executives, claims Miller created financial issues at his former company, LifeWatch Pharmacy.

The former executives claim Miller hired people he knew for unnecessary jobs.

Miller is being represented by attorney Scott Sims, who has aggressively denied the accusations in the lawsuit.

In a statement, Sims wrote that Miller "plans to continue to participate fully in the legal process until it is concluded."

Referencing the Kansas property, Sims also noted that Miller plans to spend "a little more time there" in the future.

In September, the Associated Press reported that Miller settled a federal fraud case with a military health care program for $7.8 million.

Miller is also the subject of another lawsuit, filed in Davidson County Circuit Court.

In October 2016, McKesson Pharmacy Systems sued Miller, the same three former executives, LifeWatch Pharmacy, and Miller's brother Tracy.

McKesson claims it provided services or merchandise amounting to $200,000 but the account remains unpaid.

