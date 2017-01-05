Man killed in Humphreys County I-40 crash identified

The man killed in an accident on Interstate 40 in Humphreys County Thursday has been identified.

Walter L. Taylor III, 22, of Nashville, was traveling westbound on I-40 in a 1999 Jeep Cherokee around 7:30 a.m. when he lost control and crossed into the median.

The vehicle overturned at least twice, then came to rest upright along the eastbound lanes.

Tennessee Highway Patrol tweeted that the vehicle had caught fire.

Taylor was wearing his safety belt.

