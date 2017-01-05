1 in custody after SWAT situation in north Nashville

A hostage situation ended peacefully Thursday morning for a woman and a business on Briley Park Boulevard.

Police say the suspect and the victim were driving a rental pickup truck to the victim's workplace.

The victim told police that they got into an argument and that the suspect hit her with a gun. She texted co-workers to warn them.

Police say the man was sitting in the truck when the SWAT team was about to move in. Minutes later, the man exited the truck and surrendered.

Detectives are looking for a gun. The suspect claims he never had one, but police say the victim has a mark consistent with being hit. The victim's injuries are not serious.

The suspect is expected to be charged with aggravated assault, but more charges may be added later.

The suspect had warrants issued for him, but police have not said what they were for. Police also found drugs in the truck, but did not say what those were.

