Fort Campbell soldiers returning from Iraq deployment

School systems across the state are challenged with a bus driver shortage. They must recruit drivers who are looking for this kind of part-time work. Some schools are having to leave routes uncovered because of the driver shortage.More >>
Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.More >>
In Wilson County, deputies are looking for people who are stealing rent checks from apartment complexes.More >>
The facility will now be offering free Wi-Fi throughout the building, which will be available in all meeting rooms, exhibit halls and public areas.More >>
Clarksville police are looking for two suspects who are accused of targeting businesses across the Midstate.More >>
A recent beneficiary of Channel 4's Surprise Squad is now asking for the community's help on an upcoming project.More >>
Robert Ellis Waddey, 22, was indicted by a federal grand jury in February. He pleaded guilty to his charges on Friday.More >>
Partygoers will be able to enjoy music from the Nashville Symphony, along with science demonstrations and activities with employees from the Adventure Science Center.More >>
A Tennessee couple has been charged in the death of their 11-month-old daughter, who authorities say died after being left in a hot car.More >>
The Hendersonville Police Department just bout 125 new bulletproof vests designed to protect against rifle rounds.More >>
