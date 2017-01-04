A grassroots organization aimed at improving opportunities for children has released a report focused on racial profiling in Nashville.

A grassroots organization aimed at improving opportunities for children has released a report focused on racial profiling in Nashville.

Gideon's Army announced the results of the report to the media on Tuesday. (WSMV)

Gideon's Army announced the results of the report to the media on Tuesday. (WSMV)

Mayor touts diversity with new Metro police hires, critics say more changes needed

A diverse class of new officers will soon be joining the Metro Nashville Police Department.

They received a special welcome from Mayor Megan Barry on Wednesday.

“I appreciate the diversity, and that diversity is going to make you stronger as a class,” Barry said.

There are 62 trainees going through the academy. Women make up one-third of the class.

Several are from other countries including Haiti, Brazil, Afghanistan, Serbia, Kurdistan, Ivory Coast and Mexico.

"Each one of you all is going to bring a set of experiences, and all of those experiences are going to be different,” Barry said.

But critics say the department doesn’t need new people, instead they need new practices.

In October, Gideon’s Army, a group fighting for racial justice, released a 213-page Driving While Black report. It accuses officers of racial profiling and harassment, and now the grassroots organization behind it demands change in 2017.

Joanie Evans with Gideon’s Army said bringing in officers of color won’t necessarily improve race relations.

“Diversity is not justice. Diversity is a strategy where it introduces black and brown faces into the existing systems of power,” Evans said.

Gideon’s Army worked with professors, citizens, historians and students to develop its report. It claims even though black drivers make up for only 28 percent of the driving population, they make up 39 percent of all stops.

“There is a history of racism in the South, and we see that history being replicated. We see people of color being mistreated and harassed,” Evans said.

Evans said it's not necessarily the people, rather the policies that have to change.

“You can be a good person and work in any job and be complicit in the system, so we are looking for systemic change,” Evans said.

Still, Evans is encouraged.

Metro Council has called a special public hearing on Jan. 9 to discuss the findings of the report and how to move forward.

“I think that's where change needs to come from, putting pressure on institutions in place,” Evans said.

When the report first came out back in October, Metro police sent the following response:

The MNPD has been collecting and analyzing traffic stop data for a number of years. Here is a link to the detailed annual reports on this analysis since 2008, with maps included. http://www.nashville.gov/Police-Department/Chief-of-Police/Strategic-Development/Crime-Analysis/Reports.aspx Nashville police officers are deployed at a higher degree to where the victims of crime are, in other words, to areas where there is a higher prevalence of crime and higher requests for police services. You have likely seen the crime density maps and statistical information provided to members of the Metro Council at last Tuesday’s discussion of gun violence. I am attaching that report in the event you do not have it. As you compare the density maps, you see a correlation in the geographical areas of crime and vehicle stops. Officers of the MNPD are encouraged to be proactive and visible, and to make lawful vehicle stops when warranted. It is true that, on average, 80% or so of vehicle stops result in warnings only. In Nashville, vehicle stops are not about tickets, but to enhance safety through warnings AND to better protect the community. There are more officers, including Flex Units, deployed in higher crime areas at the discretion of precinct commanders. Because of the emphasis placed on higher crime areas (those areas with a higher prevalence of victims) more proactive work, including traffic stops, occurs in those areas. You have likely heard the phrase, “looking beyond the stop.” MNPD officers do that, and have discovered firearms, other evidence of crimes, and wanted felons during vehicle stops. The MNPD believes vehicle stops are an effective tool in the continuing effort to enhance Nashville’s safety for all citizens, certainly including those who live in disadvantaged neighborhoods. The MNPD is committed to working with the neighborhoods to enhance safety and improve quality of life FOR ALL. Each of our 8 precincts has a Community Coordinating Sergeant. These people attend literally hundreds of meetings in communities each year.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story inaccurately reported that Metro Police had 90 days to respond to the report.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.