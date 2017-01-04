Fire officials warn of heating dangers with cold weather

A Brentwood home went up in flames just days before Christmas. (WSMV)

Freezing weather can send heaters into overdrive, sometimes resulting in house fires.

Heating equipment is the second leading cause of house fires. While staying warm is crucial, fire officials say homeowners must be smart about it.

"This time of year, people may start getting desperate for the way they need to heat their home," said Chris Shore with the Brentwood Fire Department.

Last month, four children were killed in a house fire in Springfield. The family told Channel 4 the fire was caused by a space heater in the living room.

"If you are going to use a space heater you want to have one with tip over protection, so if it does get knocked over by a pet or small child, it will turn itself off," Shore said.

Three days before Christmas, a home in Brentwood went up in flames. The family believed their Christmas tree may have been to blame, but fire officials later ruled that out.

Nearly 40 percent of house fires caused by Christmas trees happen in January.

"A Christmas tree, once it catches on fire, it can go up very quickly,” Shore said. “And once that tree takes off, it can cause a home fire in a rapid manner.”

Fireplaces are also an area of concern for firefighters.

"If you have a gas fireplace, the only thing that needs to burn in there are gas logs," Shore said.

It is estimated by the National Fire Protection Association that an average 2,500 people die every year from fires, and two-thirds of those deaths were because a home did not have working smoke detectors.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.