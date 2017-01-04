3 killed, 6-year-old injured in Rutherford County crash

Three people were killed in the crash on Highway 99 on Wednesday night. (WSMV)

Three people were killed and a child was injured in a crash in Rutherford County on Wednesday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 99 near Armstrong Valley Road in Murfreesboro just after 8 p.m.

Ronald Smith was behind the wheel of a 2004 Nissan Xterra when he crossed the center line and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox head-on in the westbound lanes, according to the THP report.

Smith, 59, of Eagleville, was killed in the crash. THP said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Equinox, 44-year-old Micheal Collins, and his passenger, 34-year-old Suzanne Collins, were also killed. They were both from Chapel Hill. According to the THP, both were not wearing seat belts.

A 6-year-old boy in their vehicle survived the crash and was taken to the hospital. The victim was using a child restraint device, according to THP.

The child was last listed in critical condition at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. His grandparents are at his side.

The Collins and Smith families are both local and live about 15 minutes from each other. Michael Collins worked at ICP, a heating and air company in Lewisburg. Suzanne Collins was a cancer nurse.

Smith’s daughter told Channel 4 the family is too upset to say anything. Thursday is his widow’s funeral.

Lawrence Funeral Home is handling the arrangement for the Collins. So far no services have been scheduled.

The road was closed for several hours while officials investigated.

Traffic Alert! Avoid the area Hwy 99& Armstrong Valley Road we are investigating a 2 vehicle fatal crash. Seek alt route @TNHighwayPatrol — THPNashville (@THPNashville) January 5, 2017

