NES says price increase in bills is normal

NES says colder weather is to blame for sharp increases in utility bills.

A spokesperson for NES told Channel 4 they have received an increases in calls from frustrated customers who don’t know why their bills went up so much between November and December.

They want to assure customers nothing is wrong with their billing.

“Customers should not be surprised to see their usage increase because weather is going to have the biggest impact on your bill. It’s 82 percent colder in December compared to November. If your bill did not go up, you should be surprised,” said Laurie Parker, NES spokesperson.

The average temperature in Nashville for the month of November was 55 degrees, much higher than average. December’s average of 43 degrees was also higher.

But customers who saw their bills double are still frustrated, including LaJuan Stoxstill-Diggs, who uses gas to heat his home.

“My gas went up about $100, but the electric went up to $404, and I’m expecting my gas to go up, but my electric, not that much,” Stoxstill-Diggs said.

The temperature dipped below 40 degrees twice as many days in December than in November.

