Sheriff, friend rope escaped calf from car hood in viral video

The original Facebook video has been viewed more than 2 million times. A sheriff and a friend set out to catch a calf on the highway. The way they did is going viral.

Every once in a while, one of those moments happens that'll stick in the memory and have the local spots laughing for years. Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said one of those moments started with a call across his scanner.

On Highway 79, Belew said the door of a trailer driving home broke, releasing a calf refusing to get off the road.

"So he's running down a four-lane divided highway, and he's got traffic shut down," Belew laughed.

Then came an idea.

"I look over, and I see my lifelong friend David Bevill," he said.

"He said, 'Hey cowboy. You got a rope?'" Bevill said. "Seemed like a fun thing to do."

"He said, 'Are you crazy?' I said, 'Yeah, but go ahead," Belew said.

"You never know what you're going to see out here," said Kathryn Madison. She and husband Bob were coming up the highway when they spotted the blue lights ahead.

"We're country as cornbread, doing this right here," Belew laughed. "I've got someone riding on the hood of my car."

A video Belew recorded on his phone shows Bevill riding on the hood with a lasso.

"I'm just thinking, 'don't miss, don't miss,'" said Bevill. The video shows Bevill land the rope around the calf on the first try.

"Yeah, it was a good loop," he said.

The calf home safe, Belew calls it all a Mayberry moment.

"We may be a small town, but there's always something going on down here," Madison laughed.

"Boy, boy, boy, we got a lot of practical jokers here at the sheriff's department," said Belew, walking up to a stick horse now tied to the front of his patrol vehicle.

"We'll laugh and tell this a bunch, I imagine," Bevill said.

Belew said many have asked if his department does training for a situation like this. He said there is no department training for roping a calf off the hood of a car.

