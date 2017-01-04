Mularkey fires Titans assistants who worked with receivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey is changing up his coaching staff, firing wide receivers coach Bob Bratkowski and assistant wide receivers coach Jason Tucker.

The Titans announced the moves Wednesday.

Mularkey thanked Bratkowski and Tucker for their work and said he respects them both. But Mularkey says he's looking for a new assistant to coach wide receivers and to help on offense.

Free agent signee Rishard Matthews led the Titans with a career-best 945 yards receiving and nine touchdowns, and rookie Tajae Sharpe ranked fourth on the team with 41 catches and 522 yards.

But veteran Kendall Wright was a healthy scratch in the regular-season finale, and the Titans also released Justin Hunter while trading Dorial Green-Beckham. The Titans (9-7) ranked 25th in passing.

